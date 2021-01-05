Contrasting Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) & RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) and RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oragenics and RAPT Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics 0 0 0 0 N/A RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 104.22%. Given RAPT Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RAPT Therapeutics is more favorable than Oragenics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oragenics and RAPT Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.37) -1.41 RAPT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$43.00 million ($9.89) -2.05

RAPT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oragenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Oragenics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Oragenics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oragenics and RAPT Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics N/A -308.40% -143.24% RAPT Therapeutics N/A -96.05% -44.94%

Summary

RAPT Therapeutics beats Oragenics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc. develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its product candidates also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring compound for use in weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against dental caries, or tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Precigen, Inc. and its subsidiary, Intrexon Actobiotics NV to develop AG013; and a license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04. It also has a process development and drug substance manufacturing agreement with Avid Bioservices, Inc. for coronavirus vaccine. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193 to selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into allergically-inflamed tissues. It is also pursuing a range of targets, including general control nonderepressible 2 and hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 that are in the discovery stage of development. The company was formerly known as FLX Bio, Inc. and changed its name to RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2019. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

