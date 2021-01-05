Contrasting Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

This table compares Shift Technologies and Rush Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A Rush Enterprises $5.81 billion 0.35 $141.58 million N/A N/A

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Shift Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shift Technologies and Rush Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 1 0 1 0 2.00 Rush Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shift Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.51%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Rush Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and Rush Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies N/A -6.01% -0.20% Rush Enterprises 1.97% 8.84% 3.13%

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Shift Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles, new and used trailers, and vehicle telematics products; and manufactures compressed natural gas fuel systems and related component parts for commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local and state governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.