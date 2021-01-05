Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Raised to C$6.00

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

CTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a C$4.75 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

CTS stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.19. The company had a trading volume of 757,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,882. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.86.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

