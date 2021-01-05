CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CXW stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $801.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.23. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter worth $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter worth $89,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter worth $105,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

