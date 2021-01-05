CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
CXW stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $801.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.23. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CoreCivic
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
