Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) traded up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.78. 124,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 829,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $106.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

