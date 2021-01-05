Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $5.94 on Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $5.94 or 0.00018247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Hotbit, Coinone and BitForex. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $650.55 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,454.44 or 0.99741570 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009166 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010754 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00058428 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 266,090,885 coins and its circulating supply is 208,306,282 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, BitForex, Coinone and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

