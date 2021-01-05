Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) news, insider Mike Scott sold 4,245 shares of Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £17,744.10 ($23,182.78). Also, insider Iain McPherson sold 15,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71), for a total value of £66,358.45 ($86,697.74). Insiders have sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,665 in the last quarter.

Shares of CSP stock opened at GBX 466.40 ($6.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 440.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 361.91. Countryside Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 248.80 ($3.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 544 ($7.11).

About Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in medium to large-scale housing regeneration schemes delivering private and affordable homes in partnership with public sector landowners and operates primarily in and around London, the Midlands, the North West of England, and Yorkshire.

