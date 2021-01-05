Covesting Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $90,655.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covesting has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00043093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00342109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00037088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00025477 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

