Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,550 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,797.44 ($23.48).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,258.60 ($16.44) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,285.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,133.97. The company has a market cap of £46.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -23.31%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

