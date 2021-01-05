CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

CRH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.71. 366,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,968. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $43.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 359.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,197,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,075,000 after acquiring an additional 936,675 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,572,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after buying an additional 208,357 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of CRH by 4,844.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 84,004 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

