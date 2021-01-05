Critical Analysis: Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) vs. ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY)

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) and ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Acacia Research and ARC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Research 0 0 1 0 3.00 ARC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acacia Research presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Acacia Research’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Acacia Research is more favorable than ARC Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.9% of Acacia Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Acacia Research shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of ARC Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Acacia Research has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acacia Research and ARC Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research $11.25 million 16.65 -$17.11 million N/A N/A ARC Group $9.50 million 0.23 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A

ARC Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acacia Research.

Profitability

This table compares Acacia Research and ARC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research 94.66% -2.86% -1.61% ARC Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Acacia Research beats ARC Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation. The company owns or controls the rights to various patent portfolios, which include U.S. patents and foreign counterparts covering technologies used in a range of industries. It has executed approximately 1,570 license agreements, and approximately 200 patent portfolio licensing and enforcement programs. Acacia Research Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

ARC Group Company Profile

ARC Group, Inc., together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. The company offers a selection of boneless buffalo, chicken wings, chicken tenders, chicken dinners, appetizers, steak, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, and desserts, as well as craft beers and wines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 4 Fat Patty's restaurants in West Virginia and Kentucky; and operates one franchised restaurant under Tilted Kilt brand in Louisiana. As of March 31, 2019, the company operated 21 Dick's Wings restaurants and 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida and Georgia. The company was formerly known as American Restaurant Concepts, Inc. and changed its name to ARC Group, Inc. in June 2014. ARC Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Orange Park, Florida.

