Cryptaur Market Cap Tops $1.40 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $1,455.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00041919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00338616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00035224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00023925 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

