Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Tops $0.0664 on Top Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $72.34 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, CoinTiger, CPDAX and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00037441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00342340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00025383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $757.65 or 0.02222616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

CRO is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,537,899,542 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, OKEx, CoinTiger, CPDAX, Upbit, Fatbtc, BigONE, HitBTC, Bibox, Bithumb Global, IDEX, Bithumb, DDEX, BiteBTC, DigiFinex, OceanEx, ABCC, Dcoin, Huobi Global, Indodax, Bittrex, Huobi Korea and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

