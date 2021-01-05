Crypton Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $43.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Crypton has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $458,033.32 and approximately $43.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00122651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00042852 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00257566 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00496418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006338 BTC.

About Crypton

CRP is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 2,990,375 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

Buying and Selling Crypton

Crypton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

