Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cubic stock traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $62.39. 1,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cubic has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. Analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

