Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cosan by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cosan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cosan by 863.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Cosan by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.

NYSE CZZ opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. Cosan Limited has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). Cosan had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $349.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cosan Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.0234 per share. This is an increase from Cosan’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Cosan’s payout ratio is currently 76.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

