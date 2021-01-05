Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 1,834 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at about $737,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 110.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $716,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

NYSE:SKT opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $917.71 million, a PE ratio of 140.31 and a beta of 1.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

