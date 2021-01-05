Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $192,000 in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. Compugen Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.04 million, a PE ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 2.58.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

