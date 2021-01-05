Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 31,754 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 31,754 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SFL by 14.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 22.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SFL by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL during the second quarter worth $39,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SFL alerts:

Shares of SFL stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $772.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $14.80.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). SFL had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. SFL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.