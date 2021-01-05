Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $199,000 Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UMH Properties by 447.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $598.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.10. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. On average, analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMH. B. Riley raised their price target on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. DA Davidson raised UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.