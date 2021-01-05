Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $209,000 Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 74.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James upgraded i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

IIIV opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -820.50 and a beta of 1.60.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

