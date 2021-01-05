Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 219,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 658,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 1,053.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ASPU. BidaskClub cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $161,862.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at $359,004.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 0.85. Aspen Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

