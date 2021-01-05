Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,573 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CDK Global by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in CDK Global by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CDK Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,042,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.36.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

