Curio Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Curio has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Curio has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $55,870.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001753 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00347501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00024646 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio (CUR) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

