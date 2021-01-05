CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading Down 8.1%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s share price was down 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 556,628 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 555,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CURO. TheStreet raised shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $538.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.
In related news, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $100,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,600.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,301. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CURO Group by 160.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CURO Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 70,276 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CURO Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CURO Group Company Profile (NYSE:CURO)
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.