CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading Down 8.1%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s share price was down 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 556,628 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 555,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CURO. TheStreet raised shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $538.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The business had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $100,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,600.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,301. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CURO Group by 160.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CURO Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 70,276 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CURO Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

