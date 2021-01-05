Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI has been the subject of several other reports. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.80.

CUBI opened at $18.14 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $573.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,920 shares of company stock worth $336,103. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.