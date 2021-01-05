DAEX Achieves Market Cap of $1.23 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $3,145.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00043093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00342109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00037088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00025477 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.