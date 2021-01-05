Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Get Daimler alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DDAIF. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Daimler stock opened at $69.58 on Monday. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $72.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.29, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Article: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daimler (DDAIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.