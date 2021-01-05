DAPS Coin (DAPS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.26 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $87,065.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbox, Bitmart, txbit.io and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,172,908,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, STEX, Bitbox, txbit.io and Bitmart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

