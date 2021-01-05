Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend by 53.8% over the last three years. Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

DRI stock opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -121.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $125.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.04.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

