Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of DAR stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $61.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $316,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,997,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.