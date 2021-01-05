Darren Wilson Sells 4,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00.

Shares of EVOP opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.33 and a beta of 1.72. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,578,000 after purchasing an additional 183,382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,000,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after buying an additional 270,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after buying an additional 246,203 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after buying an additional 785,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 270,189 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVOP has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

