DeFinition Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, DeFinition has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFinition token can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002388 BTC on major exchanges. DeFinition has a market cap of $1.92 million and $5.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00028736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00119349 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00211375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00492473 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00257268 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017668 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

Buying and Selling DeFinition

DeFinition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.