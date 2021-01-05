DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Raised to $44.00 at Barclays

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XRAY. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

XRAY stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.70, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

