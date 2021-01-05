Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.65

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $2.96. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 8,440 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.10% of Deswell Industries worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deswell Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSWL)

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

