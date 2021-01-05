Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.10. 53,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,634. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $950.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

