Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.88 ($8.10).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

LHA opened at €10.10 ($11.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €16.47 ($19.37). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

