Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.10 ($51.88).

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) stock opened at €43.50 ($51.18) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

