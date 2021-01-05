DFP Healthcare Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) Trading 2.6% Higher

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 10,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 65,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

