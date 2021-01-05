DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) Shares Gap Down to $229.50

DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $229.50, but opened at $210.00. DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) shares last traded at $229.00, with a volume of 49,963 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £590.42 million and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 186.48.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

