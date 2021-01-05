Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Trading Up 6.2%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 1,178,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,538,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 96,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

