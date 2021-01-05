Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.26

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.26 and last traded at $73.11, with a volume of 8113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.24.

Several research analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $3,545,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,414.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $158,485.50. Insiders sold 167,883 shares of company stock valued at $11,309,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,747,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 19.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 75.7% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 203,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

