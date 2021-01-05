DMarket (DMT) Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, DMarket has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $10.86 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00042418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.69 or 0.00346454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00036059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00023957 BTC.

About DMarket

DMT is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.