DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.21.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $222.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.97. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,346,399. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $124,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,310.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after buying an additional 78,977 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.