Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $422.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $379.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.65. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $270.08 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,427,000 after acquiring an additional 454,918 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,808,000 after buying an additional 185,527 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,756,000 after acquiring an additional 185,358 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,296,000 after acquiring an additional 180,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,246,000 after buying an additional 136,787 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.