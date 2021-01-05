Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Donegal Group by 575.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Donegal Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Donegal Group by 54.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.76. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $193.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,267,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,390,518.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,068 shares in the company, valued at $114,162.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,882 shares of company stock worth $1,491,905 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DGICA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

