DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.73.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $139.19 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

