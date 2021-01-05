DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

DASH stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.27. 13,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $135.38 and a 1-year high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

