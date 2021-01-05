DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. 140166 began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.49. 14,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $135.38 and a 1 year high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

