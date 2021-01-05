DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. 140166 started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a positive rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut DoorDash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.92.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $135.38 and a 1-year high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

